Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has launched its flagship data centre (MU1) in India. Its MU1 data centre provides 48 MW of critical IT capacity across two buildings and has achieved the rare feat of IGBC Platinum certification. With an investment of USD 300 million, MU1 is built across six acres within a larger IT campus at Airoli, Navi Mumbai. The campus will deliver secure and scalable data centre capacity to hyperscalers – large cloud, content, commerce and fintech companies.

Despite global supply challenges and disruptions, PDG has delivered MU1 within 20 months of its announcement and ahead of its scheduled timeline. This achievement was made possible by PDG’s exceptional engineering talent which includes industry veterans, who are pioneers in the data centre landscape and have delivered some of the largest projects in India and in the region.

In line with PDG’s vision to be the most progressive data centre player in the region in sustainability, MU1 will be powered up to 40% by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption. In addition to achieving IGBC Platinum certification, which is the highest standard of Green Buildings Certification, MU1 is the first Open Compute Project (OCP) certified data centre in the country and will also be an Uptime Tier III certified facility.

Commenting on the launch, Rangu Salgame, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PDG says, “India is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in the world today and is a key focus market for PDG. We are committed to delivering hyperscale grade capacity at global standards to our customers in India. The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia data centre operator, that is focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor that makes PDG the partner of choice for hyperscalers across Asia Pacific.”

“The demand for data centres has accelerated rapidly, driven by large-scale cloud adoption, enhanced Internet penetration and extensive digital transformation. Our MU1 data centre provides state-of-the-art internet infrastructure, designed to meet mission critical requirements. With a formidable team of highly experienced data centre professionals, PDG has ambitious plans to scale and expand across India and is also committed to the cause of grooming young engineering talent into leaders of tomorrow,” says Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director, India, PDG.