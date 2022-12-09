UK-based digital edge infrastructure provider, Pulsant, has made a significant move to power its growth strategy with the appointment of the highly-accomplished Mark Turner as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

In his new role, Mark will lead the sales, commercial and solution consulting teams at Pulsant, spearheading initiatives that accelerate the significant momentum in hybrid cloud and edge computing built up by the company in 2022.

Mark has an outstanding track record in senior management roles across cloud, infrastructure and data centres, at Claranet, T-Systems International, and MCI. He has lead sales and commercial go-to-market strategies in infrastructure, data centres and cloud – boosting adoption of rapidly evolving technology to help customers maximise digital transformation.

“I’m very excited to be joining Pulsant at a time when UK demand for edge computing, hybrid cloud services and colocation is taking off in a big way. The edge computing opportunity is huge,” says Mark. “Pulsant has the geographical spread and range of partnerships to deliver hybrid services to customers’ front doors, providing them with the agility and broad spectrum of capabilities they want, from a brand they can trust. I’m going to collaborate with the many highly talented people at Pulsant to drive growth even further and develop the range of opportunities in a highly dynamic market.”

Pulsant CEO, Rob Coupland, comments: “Mark has a huge amount of experience he will use to capture the massive edge opportunity and build on our successes. I’m looking forward to the new energy and insight he will bring to this role that encompasses sales and related technical solutions teams, enabling us to bring an end-to-end focus to client opportunities delivered through our network of highly connected edge data centres and hybrid cloud platform.”

Mark has more than 20 years’ experience leading teams in sales and delivery across IT services, cloud and managed services. At Claranet he established an entirely new go-to-market strategy around public cloud, achieving sixfold top-line growth by developing a new concept and team, driven by a focus on alliances and partners.

His track record of achievement stretches across data centres, infrastructure, private and public cloud services, outsourcing, service delivery, client management and business development. At Claranet he led the cloud business unit – a team skilled in supporting all types of transition to modern, agile infrastructure, focusing on flexibility and high quality. At T-Systems International, part of Deutsche Telekom, Turner led global sales for the €2bn cloud and data centre infrastructure business.