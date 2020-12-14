Global Data Centres, a division of NTT has announced news about the construction of a new Berlin 2 data centre campus, as well as the expansion of its Berlin 1 Data Centre.

In Marienpark, the new 2 Data Center is being built 14km from NTT’s existing Berlin 1 Data Center. Once fully operational, it will add a total of 48MW of IT load to NTT’s data center portfolio. The first building is scheduled to open in Q4 2021 and will offer 4,800sqm of IT space and 12 MW of IT load. The new state-of-the-art, highly secure, energy-efficient data center campus will follow NTT’s successful business model and offer colocation services for wholesale and retail, as well as hybrid IT solutions and maximum protection for NTT’s clients’ critical and sensitive IT systems.

In addition, the Berlin 1 campus, located in Berlin-Spandau, which has been operational since 2007, will be complimented by a second data center building, thereby providing a further 2,500sqm of IT space and 5MW of IT load. The building is scheduled to be ready for service in Q3 2021 in response to the market demand.

“We are looking forward to future growth in Germany’s vibrant and diverse digital industry. Thus, the Berlin 2 campus is designed to serve all types of client needs from the local start-up looking for a pre-installed single rack, all the way up to built-to-suit solutions for major hyperscale deployments. The project launch also comes at the right time to complement the growth at our existing Berlin 1 site”, comments Florian Winkler, CEO of NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centres division in EMEA.

Clients in both Berlin data centers will have access to NTT’s Multi Service Interconnection Platform (MSIP), which provides NTT Group’s clients and partners access to a powerful digital ecosystem of multiple carriers and cloud providers. The proximity of the locations within Berlin gives clients the opportunity to operate their infrastructure both in Berlin 1 and on the new campus in an “active-active configuration”. The 2 Data Center will also feature one of our well-known Technology Experience Labs to help our clients and partners thrive in the age of continuous digitization and disruption.

The expansion in the Berlin area is part of the growth strategy of the Global Data Centre division of NTT, which operates one of the largest data centre platforms in the world, comprising over 160 data centre spanning more than 20 countries and region.