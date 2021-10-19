Nokia has announced that it has been selected as the prime supplier by ARC Solutions to provide a high-capacity data centre interconnection solution in the Middle East. The initial deployment, covering four major business locations, was deployed in a record time of six months to meet increasing traffic demands from ARC customers in the region.

ARC, a joint venture between UAE’s du and Bahrain’s Batelco, has deployed Nokia IP and optical solutions to provide high-capacity connectivity between SmartHub (UAE), datamena (UAE), GlobalZone (Bahrain) and Muscat MC1 (Oman). Network-centric organisations are able to benefit from seamless high-speed interconnection with a growing ecosystem of ICT platforms across the region, including local network providers, cloud providers and internet exchange platforms.

Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO of ARC, says: “The Nokia solution gives us the ability to offer our customers rich, reliable and secure connectivity over a purpose-built platform between all key Middle East data centre locations. As a focused middle-mile network service provider, ARC is building a robust, resilient and flexible pan-regional data centre interconnect network that will allow customers to connect their last mile solutions to the cloud and other service providers. The initial deployment across four key locations in the region was completed in record time with Nokia’s help during the period of COVID travel restrictions and supply chain challenges.”

Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, Senior Vice President of EMEA Webscale business at Nokia, comments: “ARC has broad knowledge and deep experience serving some of the largest and most dynamic businesses in the Middle East. We are pleased that ARC has chosen to deploy our industry-leading IP/optical solution to bring high speed data centre connectivity to its customers in the region.”