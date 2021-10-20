DAMAC Group has entered a partnership with Dataplex Group. The partnership will focus on brownfield projects involving retrofitting existing structures and larger greenfield projects, with specific focus on hyperscale and wholesale colocation customers.

DAMAC Group has also invested in Dataplex, which will result in a shareholding of up to 45% of the company over time. Dataplex’s primary shareholders DAMAC Group and Chirisa have acquired a land parcel in Abbotstown for a greenfield 70 MW+ data centre and industrial campus development in Dublin, Ireland.

The DAMAC Group of companies is the private investment arm of Hussain Sajwani, the Dubai-based billionaire known for his successful global property development company, DAMAC Properties. The group has a diverse portfolio across various sectors including real estate, capital markets, fashion, and more. Earlier this year, DAMAC Group made its foray into the data centre industry by launching Edgnex, a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai.

“DAMAC Group, through its global digital infrastructure company Edgnex, is developing data centre facilities to support the growth of digital economies across the globe. Our work with Dataplex enables us to serve exponential demand coming from local markets, driven by rapid digital transformation, booming digital economies, and growing internet users,” says Hussain Sajwani.

Edgnex, a global digital infrastructure provider, identifies and invests in the next digital hubs and aims to disrupt the local data centre market. Over the coming months, Edgnex will be announcing acquisitions, building projects and partnerships focused on developing local data centre facilities in emerging or underserved markets globally. Its mission is to bring new speed and agility to the data centre market so that more local and regional economies, enterprises and end users can benefit from digital infrastructure.

“We have a track record of recognising opportunities, making significant investments and capturing a first mover advantage. We are driven by market dynamics, not just by who needs capacity now. Where we go, others follow,” Sajwani adds.

DAMAC Group’s footprint extends across the Middle East with projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. Its success has allowed the company to expand global presence to places such as Canada, the Maldives, Italy and the UK.

“DAMAC Group has a unique vision for the data centre market, and we look forward to helping it to bring its disruptive model to more cities around the world. Together with DAMAC Group, we can deliver digital infrastructure in underserved markets and support the growth of local digital economies,” comments Eddie Kilbane, co-founder and CEO of Dataplex Group. “Our partnership will enable our organisations to grow together, and it will be great to work with the team at DAMAC Group.”