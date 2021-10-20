The board of John Paul Construction is delighted to announce the promotion of Gary Howard to the senior leadership team as Associate Director – Mission Critical. Over the past eight years John Paul Construction has expanded their mission critical portfolio, delivering numerous data centre projects in Ireland, the UK and the Middle East.

Gary has been instrumental in expanding John Paul Construction’s presence in the mission critical / data centre sector and has a proven track record of successfully delivering multi-disciplinary projects on a fast-track basis.

Commenting on Gary’s appointment, Liam Kenny says: ‘We are delighted with Gary’s promotion to our senior team where he will be responsible for expanding our base of operations, whilst maintaining John Paul Construction’s position as contractor of choice within the mission critical sector’.