Node4 has announced its success in achieving ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certifications, reflecting its unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of excellence in cloud service delivery.

The ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certifications are internationally renowned standards focusing on information security controls and privacy protection tailored to cloud services.

Passing these audits proves that Node4 is a certified data and personal information safeguarder. Existing and future clients can trust that their data is hosted and managed by a provider that adheres to globally recognised security and privacy standards. These certifications also streamline clients’ own compliance efforts, as they ensure their regulatory compliance is aligned with ISO standards through Node4 as their cloud platform service provider.

Node4’s Virtual Data Centre (VDC) service, an innovative addition to its portfolio, benefits immensely from these certifications and has been launched fully certified. The VDC puts clients in the driver’s seat by providing a self-service portal to build and manage their virtual infrastructure. Although the company is still on hand with 24/7 managed service support, the VDC provides our clients with the ability to self-serve giving the benefit of choice, scalability, flexibility, and cost-effective, predictable billing.

From a compliance perspective, a self-service platform shifts responsibility to the client’s domain, but the newly achieved ISO 27017 certification certifies that Node4 is fully transparent and has the information available for clients to understand where their responsibilities lie, whilst the ISO 27018 certification proves that the foundations are in place to ensure that data within the VDC is secure and safe via embedded security controls.

This achievement follows its success earlier this year in securing a place on the Crown Commercial Service’s Network Services 3 Framework. Passing these rigorous and highly regarded certification processes qualifies Node4’s ability to be scalable, adaptable and available to all clients, regardless of their needs or sector.