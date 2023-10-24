Cubbit has announced a brand new distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks, whose gross sales hit $4.9bn in 2022. This partnership marks a significant global milestone in the go-to-market plans for Cubbit’s technology, and achieves strategic positioning into geo-distributed secure cloud storage S3 services for Exclusive Networks.

Unlike many cloud storage providers, Cubbit’s geo-distributed approach allows data to be securely stored across multiple geographical locations within a single country. This addresses nations’ specific data sovereignty concerns, helping businesses check all the compliance boxes while guaranteeing hyper-resiliency, security and control over their data.

The partnership agreement includes joint initiatives to deliver the Cubbit DS3 solution on Exclusive Networks’ X-OD platform, the company’s on-demand consumption channel for all cyber security and Infrastructure products and services. The platform enables channel partners to buy, manage, and distribute the technology, as well as create their own subscription-based service wrappers to suit bespoke customer demand.

With the ability to service more than 170 countries, Exclusive Networks will help Cubbit to dramatically scale its revenue growth objectives. Following this agreement, Cubbit will also directly open new offices in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, bringing its cutting-edge technology to an even wider audience.

Since the announcement of the Next Generation Cloud Pioneers programme in April 2022, Cubbit now serves more than 170+ companies, enterprises and institutions, including Aeroporto Marconi di Bologna, Amadori, Bonfiglioli, CNP Vita (Unicredit Group), Granarolo, Marcheno Municipality, and SCM Group.

While working to expand its team and global footprint, Cubbit is evolving its technology to become an enabler of multi-cloud and edge solutions.