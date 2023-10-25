EfficiencyIT has announced that it has appointed Matthew Hughes as its new Technical Director. Matthew joins the company following a 25-year tenure in the data centre industry, having been involved in some of the sector’s largest data centre and critical power installations over the past two decades.

Following the launch of EfficiencyIT’s dedicated range of fully customisable, prefabricated data centres for earlier this year, ModularDC, Matthew has been appointed to support the company’s growth aspirations as it scales across EMEA, and for upholding its values for delivering an impeccable service experience. In his new role, he will be responsible for delivering high-quality technical specification, implementation, installation, and support, while providing senior strategic direction to customers within the enterprise, life sciences and government sectors.

Matthew holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering from Kings College London, and is a CNet Certified Data Centre Design Professional (CDCDP), bolstering the company’s reputation for delivering best-in-class technical solutions. As an advocate for training and apprenticeships, and for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers, he will also be responsible for developing the company’s apprenticeship schemes as the company grows.

“I’m delighted to join EfficiencyIT as its new technical director, and having known the team for over 20 years, it’s both a natural evolution and the right time in my career to join the organisation,” says Mathew Hughes, Technical Director, EfficiencyIT. “The company’s drive for technical excellence and its ethos for providing world-class infrastructure environments are well aligned with my engineering values, and I’m excited to contribute to its future successes.”

“As the business grows, it’s vital we have the expertise to match our customers technical requirements and maintain our reputation for delivering best in class data centre environments,” says Nick Ewing, MD, EfficiencyIT. “Matt’s extensive knowledge of data centre, UPS, cooling and software solutions, and in the technical delivery of complex power and infrastructure projects, adds significant strength to our technical capabilities, and will play an essential role as our company continues to grow.”

Matthew first joined the data centre industry at PK Electronics, before launching a specialist infrastructure and UPS consultancy, and working with a host of Schneider Electric’s APCä Elite Partners in the UK and Ireland. Throughout his career, he has specialised in the installation of Schneider Electric’s single and three-phase uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), EcoStruxureä Data Centre Solutions and its EcoStruxure DCIM software platform, completing buildouts and installations for some of the UK’s public sector infrastructure environments.