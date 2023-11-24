nLighten has acquired Gyro Center, a high-performance data centre in Amsterdam. With this acquisition, it is pushing ahead with its European expansion and is one step closer to its goal of building and operating the leading edge data centre platform in Europe.

The data centre market in the Netherlands is one of the largest in Europe, benefitting from its stable power supply, good infrastructure and convenient location. Amsterdam, in particular, is one of the most important European internet hubs and a key location for the international data centre industry, alongside London, Paris and Frankfurt.

Gyro’s carrier-neutral data centre procures 100% renewable energy and is proactively managing energy consumption, which aligns with nLighten´s mission to deliver services in a more sustainable and responsible way.

Gyro is located in an excellent area regarding connectivity, security and availability, offering a personal approach and 24/7 on-site IT staff. In order to bring Gyro up to state-of-the-art standards, structural measures in accordance with Tier III will be carried out in the near future and the cooling system will be modernised.

“We continue to work full steam ahead towards building the leading edge data centre platform in Europe,” says Harro Beusker, Co-Founder and CEO of nLighten. “After Germany, France and UK, we are now expanding to the Netherlands and covering another important and attractive business location.”