CtrlS Datacenters has pledged two crore rupees to Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, Chennai, to implement several infrastructure improvement activities in the zoo and enable further conservation.

The company has entered into an agreement with the zoo authorities towards this initiative. The amount is expected to be utilised by the authorities over the next two years for maintenance and improvement of infrastructure such as building new water channels, laying roads and other activities.

CtrlS Datacenters Group, founded and led by Sridhar Pinnapureddy, is of the belief that a corporate should be socially accountable to itself, its stakeholders, community and the public. For several years, he has been supporting various social causes, making a difference and impacting lives positively.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters, says, “There is a larger meaning for our role in society, benefiting every layer of community and walk of life. What we are doing with the historical Arignar Anna Zoological Park is part of our larger philosophy to genuinely make a difference to environment and public infrastructure.”

Zoo Director, Srinivas R Reddy, says, “Arignar Anna Zoological Park has been carrying out several improvement and development activities, and financial support extended by CtrlS Datacenters will go a long way in further strengthening the infrastructure and help us in the conservation of the zoo. We thank the company for their donation and valuable support.”

Arignar Anna Zoological Park, also known as the Vandalur Zoo, is a home to over 2,553 animals from 234 species. It is spread over an area of 602 hectares (1,490 acres), including a 92.45 hectare (228.4 acre) rescue and rehabilitation centre, and attracts 20 million visitors annually. Its mission is to conserve wild animals, especially threatened and rare species from the Western and Eastern Ghats.