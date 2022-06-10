The global telecom company Neterra has officially opened Sofia Data Centre 2 (SDC 2) – second data centre building in the capital of Bulgaria. It is located next to the company’s first data centre in Sofia: SDC 1.

New customers of SDC 2 will benefit from all the advantages of the already built business and telecommunications infrastructure in SDC 1: connectivity with all existing customers of Neterra and access to high-speed, secure, and reserved international networks and routes.

“Neterra’s new data centre is an important link in the critical infrastructure of Bulgaria and Southeast Europe. This is one of the places where the networks of Western telecom operators connect to the Middle East and Asia. Neterra’s importance in this chain of security has always been highly valued,” says Neven Dilkov, Neterra’s founder and CEO.

Over 90% of international telecom operators that manage traffic globally (so-called Tier I providers) have already chosen Neterra and SDC 1 as their official point of presence. SDC 2 customers will also be connected to them.

The SDC 2 building (as well as SDC 1) is designed specifically for the data centre according to the requirements of the Tier III Uptime Institute. This standard guarantees the continuity of work and services. Any planned maintenance activities can be performed without disrupting the operation of customer equipment.

The new data centre has an area of over 1,400 square metres. The building is on four levels, with 2MW of installed capacity and provides 100% redundancy of services and connectivity, round-the-clock security, uninterruptible power supply and air conditioning, on-site maintenance, security.

Neterra designed SDC 2 with the latest generation of energy efficient air conditioning systems. The benefits of this are both for the environment and for Neterra’s customers, who will reduce their costs thanks to the lower electricity consumption of the data centre systems.

Neterra has its own data centres in two other Bulgarian locations: Stolnik (20 minutes from Sofia) and Ruse (near the border with Romania).

In an analysis of the global data centre market from 2022, Neterra is recognised as one of the key investors in data centres in the region of Central and Eastern Europe.