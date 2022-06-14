Evolution Data Centres (EvoDC) has announced its Sustainable Data Centre Charter and says that this defines a clear set of ambitious sustainability measures, against which its entire Data Centre Operations will be assessed, minimising carbon intensity and limiting water usage as the company develops in Asia.

EvoDC’s carbon emissions target is 20 tonnes CO2/GWh (utilised IT load) by 2030. This compares with a staggering 1,263 tonnes CO2/GWh (utilised IT load) if no decarbonisation measures are taken.

To meet this goal, the company has partnered with ENGIE Impact, a leader in sustainability transformation solutions, to create a sustainable data centre charter which sets out ambitious targets and a clear framework to measure performance against.

As transparency is critical, the company’s performance will be made available for independent assessment to track EvoDC’s progress and performance in five key areas: Carbon Emissions, Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Green Buildings, as well as Water and Waste Management.

“I’m delighted to announce our new Sustainability Charter. This demonstrates our long-term commitment to sustainability and will ensure that we consider the environmental impact of every aspect of our data centre development and operation. We have deliberately set ourselves ambitious targets and will be held to account by the annual publication of our performance.” says Darren Webb, Chief Executive Officer of EvoDC.

“In order to stay within the world’s carbon budget to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, it is imperative for large energy consumers such as data centres to successfully transition to low carbon technologies. We are pleased to support EvoDC with their sustainability charter which sets out a clear decarbonisation roadmap for implementation across markets”, says Malavika Jain Bambawale, APAC Managing Director, ENGIE Impact.