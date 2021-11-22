Modine has announced the appointment of Jonas Caino as both General Manager and Managing Director of the newly established Airedale by Modine global data centre cooling business unit.

This announcement comes as Airedale’s popular and long-serving managing director, Tony Cole retired after an impressive 31 years with the company. Originally appointed by Tony, Jonas joined Airedale in 2019 to lead the newly established data centre solutions team. Since then, he has moved into a senior commercial role, before taking over as general manager.

Reporting to Eric McGinnis, Vice President, Building HVAC, Jonas will be located at Airedale’s UK headquarters – the impressive, 23,000 square metre manufacturing, research and development facility in Leeds. With additional responsibility for production sites in Consett (UK), Guadalajara (Spain), Buena Vista (US) and Grenada (US), this move will see the brand become truly global, as production is expanded across several continents for optimum output, to meet demand for the booming worldwide data centre industry.

With over 20 years in the IT and data centre industry, Jonas has an extensive background in data centre technology and regularly speaks on the future of data centre design and trends. Prior to joining Modine, Jonas held various commercial roles spanning a 25 year career, with the latter 10 years in a senior management positions. Jonas joined Airedale from Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Centres) where he held the positions of Global Vice President of Sales and UK Country Director. He also worked for Schneider Electric and Geist Global (Vertiv), amongst others.

Jonas says, “This is an exciting time to be leading Airedale and I am delighted to be appointed general manager. With exponential growth in the data centre industry and the strategic realignment of our production resources across the globe, we can focus our talents, minimise waste and maximise efficiencies to allow us to deliver more of the high quality, high-efficiency cooling solutions that are currently in demand, worldwide.”

He adds, “Becoming a truly global brand is an important part of our strategy. We have a wealth of possibilities ahead of us and we are embracing the opportunities we are creating.”