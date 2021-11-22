CyrusOne has announced the purchase of land in Hanau, East of Frankfurt, for the construction of a state-of-the-art data centre facility with incoming power of 90MW and a critical power capacity of 63MW. This will be its fifth data centre in Europe’s digital capital.

Upon completion, Frankfurt V will deliver 18,000 square metres of world class technical space within two separate three-story buildings, each with a critical power capacity of 31.5MW. The facility will be built with a low PUE through the use of a closed loop water cooling system and other sustainable specifications to reduce water usage and impact on the local ecology over the lifecycle of the data centre. The earliest phase of construction is planned for Q2 2023 with the first phase of 9MW of capacity or more delivered Q3 2024.

“Take-up in capacity by hyperscalers continues to drive significant demand for data centre needs across Europe, resulting in near record levels of construction pipeline, particularly in Frankfurt,” said Matt Pullen, EVP and Managing Director Europe, CyrusOne. “CyrusOne has enjoyed remarkable success in the region and a fifth site in Frankfurt signals our experience in this market and our capability to consistently deliver mission critical capacity and capabilities that our customers have come to depend on.”

CyrusOne operates more than 50 high-performance data centres worldwide to provide customers with the flexibility and scale to match their specific IT growth needs.