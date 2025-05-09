leagend UPS solution safeguards backup power supply

Author: Simon Rowley

According to leagend Solutions, the backup power supply is the second heart of a data centre – and any issue that happens to it will cause huge economic losses or even disasters.

As a result, leagend’s UPS battery management solution is a professional innovation exclusively developed for backup power applications such as data centres, telecom bases, and other applications seeking energy saving and renewable energy solutions. It guarantees the UPS batteries operate normally by monitoring and managing the key parameters of the batteries in real-time to ensure they supply stable power continuously under the accidence of a power outage.

Furthermore, it integrates with advanced technologies like data collection, data transfer and data processing to offer comprehensive monitoring, cloud storage, visualised data analyses and tailored services for customers.

Its capacity can be up to over 200 batteries with two different voltages simultaneously. In addition, leagend has integrated 5G and AI chips to the next-generation BMS.

– leagend Solutions has been specialising in researching and developing batteries technologies, battery testing technologies, battery monitoring and managing systems and solutions ever since the company’s establishment in 2014. Intelligence, precision, safety and low energy consumption are always the foundation and ideology of its technology research and development.

Until now, leagend Solutions has offered the following innovations: smart lead-acid battery testers, UPS battery monitoring solutions, lead-acid battery charger ODM solutions, Coulomb counter solutions, and more. The company’s battery products have been widely applied to multiple professional fields such as lead-acid battery manufacturing, data centre power supply chains, energy-saving, renewable energy, telecoms, and emergency backup power applications.

For more from leagend Solutions, click here.