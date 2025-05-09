Irish Taoiseach voices support for data centre sector

Author: Simon Rowley

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, has voiced strong support for the data centre sector at the launch of two new large-scale developments being built by Irish company, Echelon Data Centres.

Speaking at the event in Arklow, Co Wicklow, Micheál highlighted the economic importance of the data centre sector, and described the facilities being developed by Echelon as “the model for future data centre development in Ireland”.

Micheál Martin said, “These two large-scale facilities demonstrate Echelon’s commitment to responsible data centre development. They are located in a regional area where the grid isn’t constrained, they will have the capacity to generate and dispatch power to the grid when needed, and they will facilitate the generation of renewable energy resources that will, in turn, help decarbonise Ireland’s electricity system.

“They are the model for future data centre development in Ireland – and they will deliver jobs and economic benefits for Wicklow, and will encourage further foreign direct investment in Ireland.

Micheál was joined at the launch event in Arklow by the IDA, Ireland’s inward investment agency, and the state’s transmission system operator, EirGrid.

IDA Ireland CEO, Michael Lohan, commented, “Driving sustainable change sits at the very heart of IDA Ireland’s Adapt Intelligently: A Strategy for Sustainable Growth and Innovation 2025-29. Indeed, our client companies are instrumental in shaping a green and digital global economy. Echelon’s commitment to operating its facilities sustainably, responsibly, and with due regard for the environment is commendable. I wish the team continued success.”

In January, Ireland’s new Government announced that it recognised the importance of critical digital infrastructure and would support new data centre developments which contributed to economic growth, efficient grid usage, and made use of renewable energy sources and energy efficient technology to reduce their carbon footprint. The following month, the state’s Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) proposed a new grid connection policy in line with the new government’s approach.

Echelon will invest an estimated €3.5bn to develop the DUB20 and DUB30 campuses, creating around 2,600 jobs during construction and 715 permanent positions at the two facilities once they are operational. However, an Economic Impact Assessment prepared by KPMG has calculated that the combined potential economic output of both sites could be as much as €7.5bn during construction, and €801m per year once they are operational.

The report found that every €1 Echelon invests in the DUB20 and DUB30 sites could yield a return of €1.60 due to additional economic activity through supply chains and employee spending across construction and operational phases.

It also found that for every 10 jobs created during construction, up to nine additional jobs will be supported elsewhere in the economy, while every 10 direct operational roles could sustain a further 16 jobs.

Echelon Chief Operations Officer, Graeme McWilliams, says, “Echelon’s sites in Wicklow will generate broad-based economic value with measurable impact across the Irish economy that goes far beyond our initial investment. They represent responsible data centre development which supports regional development and job creation in partnership with good grid citizenship.

“The energy demands of DUB20 and DUB30 will underpin investment in almost 1GW of wind-generated renewable energy, power that will help reinforce the national grid, increase Ireland’s energy security, and support our transition from fossil fuels to clean, green energy sources.”

Echelon’s DUB20 campus is being developed on the site of the former Irish Fertilisers Industries plant at the Avoca River Business Park in Arklow. DUB30 is being developed some 5km away at Kish Business Park.

Last year, DUB20 became the first large-scale data centre in Ireland to receive a grid connection from EirGrid for more than four years. This reflects the fact that the site meets Commission for the Regulation of Utilities’ (CRU) 2021 criteria for data centre connections.

The grid connection will allow Echelon to begin work on a 220kV substation at the site that will allow access to the grid for up to 800MW of wind energy generated off the coast of Wicklow in the future. Echelon is also investing in solar, battery energy storage systems, and renewable fuels to replace fossil fuel consumed by the data centre.

Construction on DUB20 will commence this year, with construction on DUB30 to follow after.

