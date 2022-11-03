Kohler Power Systems has announced the release of KD3750 generator sets ranging up to 3750kVA at 50Hz – adding new power nodes for mission-critical applications such as data centres.

Developed by the EMEA engineering team, the KD3750 series is positioned between the existing KD3500 and the KD4000. The units are powered by a KD83V16 engine, which has been optimised through software modification of the engine control unit. This approach has resulted in power density and NOx emissions within a small footprint.

Design features include a rigid chassis that integrates a mechanical-driven fan, aligning to a global design strategy for key markets, including EMEA and the US. Cooling with a mechanical rather than electrical fan eliminates the need for a motor and step-down transformer, reducing size, weight, and parts complexity.

The KD3750 is offered in two variants – the KD3750-F and KD3750-E – with 50°C and 40°C design temperatures, respectively. These alternatives provide end-users with options for fuel and emissions-optimised configurations, depending on the requirements of local markets.

Power density is rated at 150kVA/m², while NOx emissions are <2000mg/Nm3@5%O2 up to prime power.

The KD3750 is suitable for use with conventional diesel and slot-in renewable fuels, including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). EN15940-approved HVO is sourced entirely from waste products and is up to 90% carbon neutral, it can also be mixed directly in generator tanks with conventional diesel without issue.

“The launch of the new series of generators further strengthens our product range for mission critical applications,” says Pierre Adrien Bel, Product Manager, Large Diesel Generators at Kohler Power Systems EMEA. “The units are highly optimised and customisable, providing excellent power density in a compact design. And with HVO compatibility, the KD3750 also significantly advances sustainability for mission critical applications such as data centres.”

The KD3750 is immediately available in EMEA markets.