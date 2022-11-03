Kao Data has announced that it has joined University Technical College (UTC) Heathrow’s Digital Futures Programme to help support and educate the next generation of data centre engineers.

Following the launch of the Kao Academy in May 2022, the partnership is a demonstration of Kao Data’s commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning, and builds upon the company’s strategy to help bridge the data centre industry skills gap.

As a partner within UTC Heathrow’s Digital Futures Programme, Kao Data will help support the professional education of students between ages 14-19, sharing its team’s technical expertise across the spectrum of data centre design, engineering, and operations. This will include the impact of innovative technologies such as high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) on data centre design, and how both computer-aided design (CAD) software and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) influence energy efficiency.

Positioned close to the UK’s largest data centre cluster in Slough, UTC Heathrow has been recognised by its peers for developing an award-winning and advanced technical curriculum that reflects the needs of the local industrial and business landscape. As the UK’s first University Technical College to create a dedicated, data centre engineering curriculum, the college is committed to helping advance the lives of its students, many of whom have come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and create a STEM learning environment in which they can excel.

Many of the students within the Digital Futures Programme have seen the benefits of this approach first-hand, and through UTC Heathrow’s specialised, technical education programme, the college has seen a 99% positive result in its attendees finding permanent employment, post-graduation.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kao Data as our latest supporter. its reputation for working with cutting-edge, high performance computing organisations will add considerable value to the Digital Future Programme,” says Mike Halliday, Head of Employer Engagement, for the Activate Learning Education Trust. “Kao Data’s enthusiasm and its standing within the industry makes it a very worthy addition to our founding partners from the hyperscale and data centre communities.”

“Kao Data is proud to support UTC Heathrow’s trailblazing Digital Futures Programme,” says Mike Tamblingson, Operations Director, Kao Data. “We believe that programmes such as this will prove vital in the UK’s efforts to retain its position as a leader in tech, and we are excited to help its students take that all-important ‘first step’ into the data centre industry.”