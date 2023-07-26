Keysight Technologies has introduced the AresONE-M 800GE, a Layer 1-3 Ethernet performance test platform, supporting data centre interconnect speeds from 10GE to 800GE.

Data-intensive applications are fuelling the need for secure and reliable 800GE network infrastructure. Deploying 800GE into existing network infrastructures creates complex testing challenges for network engineers, who must contend with a variety of new and legacy networking protocols, multiple Ethernet speeds and a vast array of fibre and copper data centre interconnects (DCI). To properly validate the performance of network infrastructures and network system designs, equipment manufacturers and network operators must have a flexible test platform that can scale to evaluate mixed speed networks, supporting a broad set of connections and network protocols.

The new Keysight platform meets this need by delivering the Layer 1-3 Ethernet networking and infrastructure test solution, supporting the most comprehensive DCI speeds from 10GE to 800GE in a single platform. With this range of capabilities, it enables design engineers and data centre operators to validate networking equipment interoperability and bandwidth performance, while supporting the transition to 400GE and 800GE networks with the capability to also test slower, legacy Ethernet speeds.

Benefits of the AresONE-M 800GE include:

Comprehensive Ethernet speeds – 1x800GE, 2x400GE, 4x200GE and 8x100GE.

– 1x800GE, 2x400GE, 4x200GE and 8x100GE. PAM4 and NRZ signalling support – Features 106.25GB/s host electrical lane signalling with the ability to downshift to the lower electrical lane speeds of 53GB/s and 25GB/s for 400GE and 100GE speeds.

– Features 106.25GB/s host electrical lane signalling with the ability to downshift to the lower electrical lane speeds of 53GB/s and 25GB/s for 400GE and 100GE speeds. Single test platform – Supports all required forward error correction (FEC) types and a full array of in-depth link tuning, stability, reliability and performance measurement statistics.

– Supports all required forward error correction (FEC) types and a full array of in-depth link tuning, stability, reliability and performance measurement statistics. Complete 800GE high scale protocol emulation and performance testing – Provides the protocol support required to test enterprise, metro and cloud capable Layer 2 and Layer 3 switching and routing network equipment through the IxNetwork software application.

– Provides the protocol support required to test enterprise, metro and cloud capable Layer 2 and Layer 3 switching and routing network equipment through the IxNetwork software application. Highest port density available today for 800GE test systems – Supports eight ports in a single, two rackmount unit chassis with additional configurations for two and four ports.

It also uses an integrated physical layer Digital Signal Processor (DSP) from Credo Technology Group for fast and efficient data transfer with low latency that enables data transit requirements of hyperscalers, enterprises, 5G carriers and service providers. The Credo chip also optimises power consumption to reduce operational costs, minimise heat dissipation and meet energy efficient standards for advanced networks.

