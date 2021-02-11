Dunedin IT has announced a strong performance in 2020 including a 300% increase in demand for its voice and data connectivity solutions as businesses demanded more flexibility and resilience in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To help manage this growth, the technology company recently hired Rory McEwan as Director.

Rory has over 25 years of experience in the telecoms industry, including founding Orca Telecoms, which was later acquired by Arrow. Prior to joining Dunedin IT on a permanent basis, Rory worked with the company as a consultant, supporting its evolution from being solely a technology provider to a connectivity partner.

Rory McEwan comments: “As we become even more reliant on digital technologies, connectivity is key to a successful business plan, particularly for businesses with remote teams. Dunedin IT may have started as a technology provider but has now made the move into network services to become a fully-fledged connectivity partner. With technology a key enabler to recovery for the business community, I look forward to helping organisations across all sectors better understand how it can play a central role in increasing business resilience.”

David Inglis, Founding Director of Dunedin IT, says: “Rory has joined us at a pivotal time for our company and the wider industry in general. Our revenues and product offerings have increased, and in response we have seen a 50% growth in staff numbers over the past three years. We have been keen to add a director to help lead us in a new direction and we are confident Rory will support us on that journey.

“From an industry perspective, the role of technology in ensuring business resilience and continuity has never been clearer. With remote working no longer a trend, but accepted practice within business, we have seen significant interest from clients in providing connectivity as a managed service. Rory’s expertise in telecoms will support this interest as well as help Dunedin IT to continue to grow. We expect to continue this growth in the coming year and look forward to expanding our team further.”

Additional successes over the past year include achieving Microsoft Gold Certification and being named City Champion by CityFibre.