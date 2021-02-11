CBRE Data Center Solutions has announced a partnership with Virtual Power Systems (VPS) to offer VPS’s extensive suite of services that unlock stranded power capacity to CBRE’s global data centre clients. CBRE will also be a preferred deployment partner for VPS customers.

VPS’s Software-Defined Power platform transforms data centre power distribution by extending the value of virtualization to the power plane, increasing electrical power utilization and data centre IT infrastructure efficiency. VPS’s Intelligent Control of Energy (ICE) technology tracks real-time data centre power usage. It dynamically allocates energy to data centre servers, racks and systems to increase utilization and lower costs while simultaneously maintaining, and in many cases, increasing data centre uptime.

“Our goal of continually adding value for our clients will be increased with VPS. Through their Software-Defined Power technology, we will enhance system optimization in ways previously unavailable,” says Martin Murphy, CBRE’s Chief Operating Officer, Data Centre Solutions. “By virtualizing data centre power infrastructure, our clients have the potential to reclaim stranded capacity and enhance their system resiliency while simultaneously lowering costs.”

CBRE Data Centre Solutions is the largest mission-critical service provider managing over 700 data centres in 50 countries for colocation providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises. As part of the partnership, CBRE will implement and manage the VPS ICE platform for their clients who adopt the technology.

“In conversations with our clients, efficiency, agility, scale, and innovation are hot topics. VPS’s ground-breaking Software-Defined Power technology will help them on the journey to autonomous digital infrastructure,” says Zahl Limbuwala, CBRE’s Executive Director of Strategy and Market Enablement, Data Center Solutions. “The VPS solution will help our clients maximize the productivity of every watt of data centre capacity.”

“CBRE is the world’s leading data centre management company, and we’re excited to work with their engineers and facility managers to help their clients optimize power utilization,” comments Dean Nelson, CEO of Virtual Power Systems. “By unlocking stranded power, data centres can reduce costs and simultaneously increase resiliency. We are in the midst of an unprecedented data tsunami boosted by the global pandemic and exponential growth in Internet usage. Today’s data centres need to be agile, efficient and highly reliable. Software-Defined Power removes expensive over-provisioning, increases system utilization and protects workloads through continuous monitoring and actuation of the power infrastructure. We look forward to working with CBRE to deliver increased value for their clients.”