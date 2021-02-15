Caterpillar has announced that IXcellerate has selected Cat dealer Zeppelin Power Systems Russia to support the company’s growth by increasing the power capacity of its data centre campus in Moscow.

Zeppelin recently installed and commissioned eight Cat 3516B-HD and two Cat 3512B diesel generator sets for the expansion of IXcellerate’s Moscow One and Moscow Two data centres, which have received the Uptime Institute’s Tier III certification for design requirements. To date, Zeppelin has delivered a total of 21.4 MW of standby power supplied by 16 Cat diesel generator sets, including four Cat 3412 units installed and commissioned in the first stage of cooperation.

Cat Financial is supporting the contract, and Zeppelin will provide ongoing maintenance and service to help deliver optimum performance and value over the lifetime of the installation.

“The ecosystem of IXcellerate data centres, uniting cloud, network and IT infrastructures, is built and developed to satisfy the needs for storing and processing large volumes of data,” says Konstantin Borman, managing director of IXcellerate. “Zeppelin and Caterpillar have delivered a robust standby power solution with built-in flexibility to grow our business, and we will rely on their expertise as we continue to expand and upgrade our infrastructure.”

IXcellerate’s year-over-year revenues increased by nearly 30% in 2019, and the company’s growth rates are 50% higher than the Russian data center market average due to several major hypercloud deals signed during the year.

Cat power solutions help data centres meet uptime commitments at hundreds of facilities around the world. Caterpillar’s portfolio includes efficient generator sets with high power densities integrated with automatic transfer switches (ATS) and switchgear specifically customized for continuous, standby, and temporary power applications at data centres.

“The market for data centre services in Russia has grown immensely, and IXcellerate has quickly risen to a strong position through the quality and reliability of their offerings,” comments Bart Myers, general manager, Caterpillar Large Electric Power. “We look forward to providing IXcellerate with the additional power systems support that will further enhance the company’s capabilities.”

Caterpillar delivers innovative power systems engineered for exceptional durability, reliability and value. The company offers worldwide product support, with parts and service available globally through the Cat authorized service and dealer network. In addition, dealer technicians are trained to service every aspect of Cat equipment.