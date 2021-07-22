Pure Storage has announced further expansion of its robust subscription services portfolio. With FlashStack delivered as-a-Service, customers can leverage Pure and Cisco’s AI-based software-defined infrastructure with flexible consumption economics. For applications running on Kubernetes, Portworx Cloud Consumption aligns spend to actual hours of usage.

Demand for flexible, pay-as-you-go consumption has never been greater, as customers come to expect the same cloud consumption model and experience whether their solutions and infrastructure is on-premise, at the edge, or in the cloud.

Launched in 2018 as the first true service consumption model for storage, Pure as-a-Service has seen incredible growth and adoption across all industries and geographies, delivering flexibility, transparency, and simplicity, while satisfying performance and capacity Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with proactive monitoring and non-disruptive upgrades. By continuing to expand its as-a-Service offerings – which unify block, file, fast-file and object storage across all tiers of performance, and private and public clouds into a single data-storage subscription – Pure is not only meeting customers need for flexibility, but providing the foundation of a true hybrid-cloud experience.

“Pure is committed to delivering the gold standard of as-a-Service solutions in the storage industry. By continuing to expand the breadth and depth of our subscription services portfolio, we are giving our customers the flexibility and transparency to scale with confidence, knowing that Pure will meet the SLAs needed to power their business.” comments Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Digital Experience Business Unit, Pure Storage

FlashStack as-a-Service

Delivered as-a-Service, FlashStack from Pure Storage and Cisco is an AI-based, software-defined modern data infrastructure that integrates on-premises and multi-cloud landscapes. Discretely scalable and holistically managed, FlashStack delivers a full-stack solution for critical apps that is always-on and future-proof. Customers can slash deployment and administration time and risk with pre-tested, validated reference architectures for popular workloads. By delivering a modern operational model, FlashStack helps customers stay ahead of business demand and protect applications and data on premises, at the edge, or in the cloud.

Portworx Cloud Consumption

Portworx, the “gold standard” in Kubernetes storage for the enterprise according to GigaOm Research, allows customers to operate and scale their modern enterprise apps consistently on any cloud or data center with the performance, security and data protection they are used to. Because cloud native applications running on Kubernetes are highly dynamic, estimating the exact number of servers needed to run applications on Kubernetes is a significant challenge which leads to overprovisioning and higher costs.

To solve this challenge, Portworx is introducing flexibility to allow customers’ consumption of Portworx to match the ebbs and flows of their applications. Previously, customers would purchase one or more annual Portworx licenses which could each be run on any single server. If they needed to scale beyond the number of licenses purchased, however, they would have to contact sales to purchase additional licenses. With the new flexible pricing, customers purchase a number of hours, rather than a license tied to a single server. These hours can be consumed at any rate throughout the year depending on how many servers they need to run, similar to how public cloud reserved instance pricing works.

“As enterprises increasingly desire as-a-Service solutions and a cloud-like experience, Pure has been an incredible partner in delivering robust and differentiated services to our joint clients. We are excited to see Pure’s continued expansion of its subscription services portfolio, now with FlashStack as-a-Service and Portworx Cloud Consumption.” says Juan Orlandini, Chief Architect, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Insight