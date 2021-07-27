4D Data Centres has announced it has successfully maintained an average net promoter score (NPS) of 79 despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a significantly higher result than the IT services industry average of 65.

Jack Bedell-Pearce, CEO at 4D Data Centres, says: “We pride ourselves on being a people-focused business and ensuring that while we provide infrastructure management, we always do so with our customers’ needs as our top priority. We’ve been calculating our NPS since July 2020, which is a valuable benchmark for assessing the overall quality of our customer service by constantly gathering data and insights. That way, we’re able to react promptly if we notice any changes in our score.”

4D’s net promoter score of 79 indicates that 83.5% of respondents rated the business 9 out of 10 and included a series of positive descriptors in their feedback focused on the company’s ongoing reliability and high quality service.

Jamie Carr, Infrastructure Manager at Cerillion, a leading provider of billing, charging and CRM solutions to the telecoms, finance, and utilities sectors. comments: “Despite the challenges of lockdown, working with 4D we were able to set up a geo-resilient hardware stack in record time.” Other clients highlighted 4D’s service support, such as Martin Bradburn, CEO at PeaSoup, a pioneering UK cloud provider, who said: “From the initial discussion they fully understood our needs and what we want to achieve – the 4D support team is second to none.”

The company also conducted a separate, in-depth survey towards the end of 2020 that asked questions about specific areas of 4D’s service and performance over the course of the year. “We didn’t want the disruption caused by the pandemic to have affected our service standards, which is why we believed it was important to approach our customers directly to gauge how satisfied they were with 4D’s performance during what has been a turbulent year for businesses.” The company received approximately 100 responses from a wide range of customers across a variety of industries, with extremely positive results.

Jack is keen to highlight that the survey results and the high net promoter score should be less cause for celebration, and more an incentive to drive performance further. He says: “While we’re happy our NPS has remained consistently high throughout the pandemic and the survey results have also been undeniably rewarding, we don’t want to rest on our laurels, and we recognise the opportunity to gain valuable insight into how we can improve further moving forward.”

He concludes: “Ultimately, we’re proud of our team’s efforts and achievements during the pandemic and determined to continue to better ourselves so we can replicate the results over the next 12 months.”