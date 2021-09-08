Iceotope Technologies has announced a CPD accredited training module that addresses challenges facing data centre and edge computing environments as CPUs and GPUs become more powerful whilst being asked to operate in an ever more diverse range of locations. The 60-minute workshop is aimed at data centre designers and consultant engineers, IT managers and strategists, and professionals involved in facility operations.

Pascal Holt, Director of Marketing, Iceotope, explains, “In this era of dense compute and data gravity, air-based cooling is no longer able to meet the requirements of high-density racks. Liquid cooling has arrived at a major inflection point; today, the discussion has moved on from why and where, to how and when. The new CPD materials focus upon the different approaches to liquid cooling, unpacking their pros and cons, and helping the architects of digital infrastructure optimise designs to achieve greater efficiency and reliability with higher heat reclamation potential.”

Course attendees will learn the fundamentals of how the global data explosion and the resulting data gravity will impact the industry, together with discussion on other factors influencing change in the data centre market. Core to the CPD workshop is an explanation on the various liquid cooling methods including:

Direct-to-chip liquid cooling, single-phase

Direct-to-chip liquid cooling, two-phase

Tank immersion liquid cooling, single-phase

Tank immersion liquid cooling, two-phase

Precision immersion liquid cooling, single-phase

The material is initially being offered by Iceotope as a virtual workshop that has been fully accredited, with the learning value assessed to ensure that the quality and integrity of the content is compliant with global CPD requirements. For those wishing to organise the training of larger groups, Iceotope can offer a Covid-safe in-person event.