DataQube Global have been appointed by Glendine Developments to redevelop two vacant properties situated on the Viables Business Park in Basingstoke into an edge data centre campus with associated co-working, R&D and recreational facilities. DataQube has also been assigned the role of team lead for this ground-breaking edge development project. The company’s experienced team, guided by David Keegan, CEO at DataQube, will be responsible for overseeing all development stages and ensuring key milestones are achieved.

The project, valued at £20million, forms part of an ambitious regeneration program to encourage a flourishing local community and provide long-term employment opportunities for the wider area. The refurbished properties will comprise cutting edge research facilities to support medical innovation, technically equipped co-working space, and an abundance of public amenities and recreational facilities, including high-spec gymnasium, and a 25-metre swimming pool, to support wellness in the workplace.

All data centre services and 5G connectivity requirements will be provided via DataQube’s breakthrough edge data centre system. The first 200KW DataQube module comprising 20 racks will go live in Q3 2022 and will be scaled up in line as project advances.

“DataQube is extremely proud to be chosen as the team lead for this first of its kind project,” says David Keegan, CEO of DataQube Global. “Glendine are working to deadlines that would be unachievable for regular data centre deployments due to planning/building permission requirements. DataQube’s scalable design and person free layout makes deployment possible within a six-month timeframe.”

DataQube’s is also supporting Glendine in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of CSR (corporate and social responsibility) and deliver truly sustainable deployments through the system’s highly efficient use of energy. Feasibility studies have shown that DataQube’s person-free layout reduces power consumption by as much as 40% and Co2 emissions by as much as 60% because the energy transfer is dedicated solely to the server racks. Incorporating immersive cooling technology into the system’s core internal infrastructure reduces these figures further.