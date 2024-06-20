GridBeyond will be delivering Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) solutions to Keppel DC Dublin 1 and 2, which are located at City West and Ballycoolin, Ireland, respectively. The two data centres are owned by Keppel DC REIT, a Singapore listed pure-play data centre REIT.

The BESS at the two data centres will provide additional flexible capacity to the power system. By adding this flexible capacity, the BESS will help integrate more renewable energy sources into the energy mix and support the grid in times of stress for the benefit of all consumers. This will also add 8MW of flexible capacity to the grid ahead of the winter peak demand period.

The project includes the installation and management of a 2 x 2MW/2.2MWh battery at the Citywest site and a 4MW/6.1MWh battery at the Ballycoolin site. GridBeyond will manage the flexibility of the sites by connecting the batteries to its AI-powered energy technology platform, GridBeyond Point. Power from the batteries will be discharged in response to instructions from the grid operator to provide green power during times of grid stress.

Historically, during times of grid stress, generation facilities, often carbon-intensive, are brought online to balance the grid. By capturing excess renewable energy from renewable sources that would otherwise be wasted the BESS will be able to provide lower carbon flexibility to the system when required.

It is also estimated that the installation of the two batteries at the two data centres will deliver a reduction of 240,000kg of CO 2 per year, further advancing the two companies’ net zero agenda.

GridBeyond Regional Director for Ireland, Denver Blemings, says, “This project shows how data centres can play a bigger role in the energy transition. It’s great to see companies, like Keppel DC REIT, use demand response programmes to support the grid and use renewable energies in the delivery of their activities”.

Gary Watson, Country Manager (Ireland) of Keppel DC REIT, says, “Leveraging this partnership with GridBeyond, Keppel DC REIT’s is able to take another step towards our 2030 net zero targets. We will also explore other ways to increase the use of renewable energy, such as installing on-site solar, to bolster our efforts to decarbonise our operations.”