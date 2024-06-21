Colt Data Centre Services, a global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has released its second 2023 Sustainability Highlights Report.

In 2023, Colt DCS further reduced its global absolute greenhouse gas emission by 40%, compared to its 2019 base year. This means that Colt DCS is currently on track to reach its 1.5oC 2030 climate targets, approved by the Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi).

To sustain momentum in delivering on its ESG strategy, Colt DCS is already showing progress towards its long-term goal to reach net zero emissions by 2045. The business is undertaking actions such as renewable energy procurement and energy efficiency initiatives. It is prioritising close collaboration with its suppliers and customers to make sure it is decarbonising across its entire value chain. Zero waste in operations and conserving natural resources is also a priority to prevent environmental degradation.

Further key features from the 2023 Sustainability Highlights Report include:

Decarbonising the business

100% renewable electricity in Europe and India

67% reduction in absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions compared to 2019

38% reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions compared to 2019

Connecting people

Launch of the AIM Framework – which serves as the foundation of its vision to become an employer of choice

83% of employees affirm Colt DCS as an excellent place to work

74 global customer satisfaction (NPS) score

Safeguarding the company

“A” rating CDP Climate and Platinum score for EcoVadis

Standalone DCS Governance Committee formed

As demands for digital technologies has grown, so too has the number of data centres across the globe. Therefore, data centre operators have a responsibility to design, build, and operate facilities that are good for society and the planet. Colt DCS has been committed to expanding existing and constructing new data centres across India, Japan, the Netherlands, France, Germany and the UK. All new data centre builds from Colt DCS in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Mumbai have been or will be constructed using its Global Reference Design (GRD) guidelines which adopt a number of principles to enhance a site’s environmental sustainability performance.

Niclas Sanfridsson, Chief Executive Officer at Colt DCS said: “I want to extend my gratitude to our valued customers, partners, and dedicated employees. Your support and collaboration has been instrumental in achieving this significant progress in our sustainability goals.



Data centres are the backbone of our global digital economy and a vital component of modern society. Designing, building, and operating these facilities with sustainability at the core has never been more crucial. Today, achieving our vision – to be the most trusted and customer- centric data centre operator in the industry – means investing in a future that is better for people, places and the planet.”

