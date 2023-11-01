Gcore has announced the launch of a new point of presence (PoP) for its state-of-the-art edge network in Dublin.

Expanding the company’s network to deliver content efficiently, with minimal latency and rapid speeds, the Dublin PoP will improve the experience for end users located in and around Ireland and the UK.

A strategic addition, Dublin is the latest PoP to join the Gcore network, which now spans the world, linking more than 150 PoP locations bringing fast, secure internet connections to millions of users.

While internet connectivity in Ireland is well established, the country’s national digital strategy is targeting further advancements in digital education, broadband coverage, digital services, and business, as well as fully complying with EU regulations.

“Expectations of the internet grow all the time among consumers and businesses, which means that connectivity must be stable, fast and secure,” says Sebastian Spies, Product Director Edge Network at Gcore. “Our new Dublin PoP will contribute to creating the required level of reliance and scalability, meeting user demands even as they change. The difference we are already making is significant, with our response times reducing from 45ms to 26ms, making us the fastest in the region.”