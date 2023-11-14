Finning UK & Ireland has been set to take centre stage at DataCentres Ireland and lead discussions on the complex path to sustainable power sources.

As well as exhibiting at the event, which takes place on 22 and 23 November at the Royal Dublin Society headquarters in the city, Graham Scandrett, Head of Projects Sales, Ireland, at Finning, dealer of Cat equipment and parts, will be joining other industry experts for a discussion exploring the sustainability roadmap for data centres.

A key focus of the company’s stand will be sharing its expertise in how the industry can best navigate the complex path to sustainable power sources.

Graham Scandrett joins the expert panel on the second day for a session titled ‘The Sustainability Roadmap for Data Centres’, which will discuss key sustainability milestones, their impact on data centre infrastructure and future prospects beyond 2050.

With 22 years’ experience in the electric power industry, Graham brings a critical perspective having worked with many major data centre operators. “The data centre sector is currently navigating a crucial phase, aiming to balance escalating energy costs with the necessity for sustainable and reliable power solutions,” says Graham. “This is evidenced by the shift towards renewable energy, with data centres increasingly investing in lower carbon intensive energy sources. This transition not only mitigates environmental impacts, but also fortifies energy resilience.

“As part of the panel session, we will focus on the sustainable future of data centres, exploring the potential and challenges of microgrids and their integration within data centres. Additionally, we’ll examine solutions that align with existing infrastructure investments, like leveraging waste heat for district heating schemes, to demonstrate how these approaches can complement current technologies. I’ll also be exploring how Finning can support the sector to implement innovative energy solutions with our diverse range of Cat products, including highly efficient generator sets and innovative hybrid energy solutions.”

The Finning team, including Kelly Cole, General Manager for Electric Power at Finning UK & Ireland, will be on hand throughout the event at stand 522 to offer expert support to data centre and facility managers.

Kelly says, “Finning plays a crucial role in supporting data centres in Ireland and the UK, guaranteeing uptime commitments through its array of Cat diesel and gas generator sets, tailored for diverse power requirements. We go far beyond just equipment supply, offering extensive experience and expertise to support customers in the transition to sustainable fuels such as HVO, biodiesel and blends, and ensuring service extends to operational efficiency and peace of mind throughout the lifespan of power solutions.”

Attendees are invited to visit the event and watch the panel discussion, taking place in the Strategy Stream, Room 1 (13:45-14:30 on 23 November). They are also encouraged to visit stand 522 to discuss the innovative solutions from Finning and explore support for the sustainable transformation of data centres.

To book your free event ticket and learn more about DataCentres Ireland, please visit here.

To learn more about Finning, please visit here.