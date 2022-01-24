ETIX Everywhere has acquired a 67% interest in Genesis data centre, in Bang Chalong, 30 Kms from Bangkok’s historical centre. This data centre will form the basis of a new data centre campus which will be jointly developed with its local partner Interlink Telecom.

The Genesis data centre, renamed ETIX Bangkok #1, is already live with 2.4 MW of IT power and the future development of the campus will offer significant additional capacity. This data centre campus is the first in the market offering such high level of redundancy with 4 diverse routes for fiber access and power supply coming from 2 distinct substations.

Louis Blanchot, Group CEO ETIX Everywhere comments: “We are very excited to announce our expansion into Asia starting with this acquisition in Bangkok, one of the most dynamic market in the zone. This first step in Asia is a major milestone in ETIX’s strategy to support our global customers providing them our best-in-class colocation services wherever they need”.

Nuttanai Anuntarumporn, CEO of Interlink Telecom PLC comments: “We are very pleased to have a strong partner like ETIX Everywhere with experience in this industry. We believe that our partnership will support the booming Southeast Asia data centre and cloud industry and lead us to a common success.”

With a large population and a strong internet penetration, Thailand is an important growth market for the public cloud and OTT service providers. They need to bring their data as close as possible to the end users in order to deliver a better service which will drive demand for colocation services.

“Our customers are world leading cloud and content service providers; they have very strict colocation requirements, and it has been difficult for them to find a data centre that can match with their standards in Thailand- with enough capacity for expansion. We are very proud to finally offer them an answer to their needs”, says Pierre Patris, CEO Asia of ETIX Everywhere.

“ETIX Everywhere has big ambitions in Southeast Asia, first with this campus in Bangkok, and we are also very active in data centre opportunities in Vietnam and the Philippines.”