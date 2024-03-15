EkkoSense, the leader in the provision of AI-powered data centre optimisation software, has planned to showcase the latest release of its EkkoSoft Critical software at DCD New York.

The EkkoSoft Critical AI-powered optimisation software eliminates thermal hotspots – helping to improve data centre site resilience and enable operations teams to gain early insight into potential issues before they escalate. Its AI software also delivers measurable reductions in cooling energy usage, ensuring quantifiable carbon savings to support corporate sustainability and ESG programs.

“We’re excited to introduce EkkoSoft Critical’s new capabilities at DCD New York,” says Paul Milburn, Chief Product Officer for EkkoSense. “With features such as cooling anomaly detection, new 3D Objects, and embedded ESG reporting, EkkoSoft Critical empowers organisations to optimise thermal, power, and capacity management while simplifying sustainability reporting.”

Cooling anomaly detection focuses on drift from control set-point and uses the data that EkkoSoft Critical collects from M&E equipment performance such as CRACs to alert any abnormal changes in performance. The next stage is to remotely diagnose the likely cause of any abnormal performance, helping data centre operations teams move beyond traditional reactive monitoring toward a more proactive maintenance approach.



The latest EkkoSoft Critical software version also enhances visualisation with the addition of new 3D objects to cover liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, external cooling plant, and power. Additionally, the software’s unique embedded ESG reporting facility will dramatically simplify reporting for operations teams. This embedded real-time compliance reporting functionality delivers the precise evidence-based sustainability and ESG metrics required to meet ISO standards and comply with reporting regulations, such as the EU’s upcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EC Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).

“We’re solving an industry challenge with a highly effective real-time embedded ESG reporting solution,” explains Dean Boyle, CEO of EkkoSense. “With EkkoSoft Critical, organisations can access granular performance data and streamline reporting processes, ultimately driving operational efficiency and sustainability.”

