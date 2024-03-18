Applied Digital Corporation, a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for high-performance computing (HPC) applications, has announced the onboarding of another AI customer, Together AI.

Applied Digital received a contract prepayment of $18 million, as part of the $75 million contract, in connection with which it has fully onboarded one compute cluster of GPUs and has provided access to its second cluster.

Together AI is a research-driven artificial intelligence company contributing to leading open-source research, models, and datasets to advance the frontier of AI. The company’s decentralised cloud services empower developers and researchers at organisations of all sizes to train, fine-tune, and deploy generative AI models.

It will be running on Applied Digital’s dynamic computing ecosystem, custom-built to meet the rigors of AI’s demanding tasks and data-rich optimisations. The structure boasts H100 GPUs and is seamlessly interconnected via high-speed InfiniBand fabric, delivering an aggregated bandwidth of 3.2Tbps. The communication between the GPUs will be enhanced by NVIDIA’s NVLink technology, adhering to an optimised rail design.

“Our partnership with Together AI highlights the effectiveness of our cloud service in propelling forward-thinking AI ventures towards scalability,” says Applied Digital’s CEO and Chairman, Wes Cummins. “This onboarding reaffirms Applied Digital’s overarching mission to empower pioneering AI innovators through our comprehensive service offerings.”

“Applied Digital’s robust computing infrastructure and next-generation data centre design, specifically tailored for demanding AI tasks, align with our commitment to innovation,” says Vipul Ved Prakash, CEO of Together AI. “This collaboration allows us to provide scalable capacity to our thousands of start-up and enterprise customers who are building new AI models and applications on our platform.”

With the surging power requirements of AI, the HPC markets are experiencing exponential growth, projected to reach a global revenue of $65.12bn by 2030. Applied Digital believes that it is poised to capitalise on this momentum.