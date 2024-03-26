EfficiencyIT, a specialist in data centres, IT and critical communications environments, has announced it has partnered with EkkoSense, the global leader in the provision of AI-driven data centre performance optimisation software. The company has also been named the newest member of the EkkoNet Global Partners, a network of specialist consultancies proficient in data centre design and build, maintenance and optimisation services, and critical facility operations.

The new collaboration builds on EfficiencyIT’s long-standing heritage of partnering with world-leading developers and technology manufacturers, and will provide data centre and facilities management customers with access to consultancy, alongside a complete portfolio of best-in-class, mission-critical infrastructure and software solutions to improve data centre sustainability and energy efficiency.

They include EfficiencyIT’s range of fully customisable, prefabricated data centres, ModularDC, which combines the latest in sustainable and energy efficient hardware technologies with EfficiencyIT’s data centre consulting and engineering expertise, alongside EkkoSoft Critical data centre optimisation software, IoT sensors and flexible integration solutions – enabling customers to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) tools to substantially improve and optimise their data centre’s cooling, capacity and power performance.

Through the partnership, both new and existing customers will benefit from EfficiencyIT’s consultative approach to data centre design, build, optimisation services, including its preventative and conditions-based maintenance service support, coupled with the ability to utilise EkkoSoft Critical software to monitor, analyse and optimise their data centre energy costs.

For example, by harnessing the capabilities within EkkoSoft Critical’s 3D visualisation and analysis software, customers can remove thermal and power risks, minimise their cooling energy consumption, and support wider environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies with quantifiable carbon savings.

Further, through use of EkkoSoft Critical software, end-users can leverage a simple to install, intelligent, intuitive, and fully immersive AI-powered platform to quickly meet energy, cooling and carbon reduction targets at the fraction of the cost of traditional data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) platforms.

“Since inception, we’ve partnered with best-in-class technology providers who have helped us establish a strong reputation for delivering tangible outcomes for our customers,” says Nick Ewing, Managing Director, EfficiencyIT. “Our new partnership with EkkoSense is truly reflective of those values and, by utilising its intuitive and immersive AI-powered digital twins software, our customers can gain enhanced visibility of their operating environments to directly improve their data centre energy performance, and benefit from a measurable return on investment.”



“EfficiencyIT is focused on deploying best-in-class technologies to deliver exceptional value for their customers, and it’s great that they are adding EkkoSense’s AI-enabled data centre performance optimisation software to their solutions portfolio,” adds Venessa Moffat, Channel Partner Manager EMEA for EkkoSense. “Our software is particularly easy to use and provides true real-time visibility of cooling, power, and capacity performance. This results in quantifiable benefits, with EkkoSoft Critical customers typically enjoying exceptional ROIs of less than 12 months.”



An intuitive and immersive design experience

Launched in March 2023, EfficiencyIT’s range of scalable, highly-secure, and quick-to-deploy ModularDC prefabricated solutions are precision-engineered to deliver a highly resilient and application-specific data centre environment. The range utilises virtual reality (VR) to streamline the design and specification process, ensuring customers are confident in their component selection criteria, and that the system is built to highest standards of energy efficiency, prior to deployment.

EkkoSoft Critical software provides a fully immersive, digital twin of data centre environments, offering enhanced levels of visibility, detailed visualisation, and real-time analytics to optimise power, cooling and thermal conditions, together with tangible recommendations for continuous optimisation. By leveraging the expert digital capabilities of both organisations, customers can be assured that their data centre cost, cooling, carbon, and regulatory targets can be met without compromise.