EdgeConneX has announced its entrance into the Malaysian market with plans to build highly proximate and high-power data centres that will deliver nearly 300MWs of capacity combined. Located in critical locations across Malaysia, the new data centres in Kuala Lumpur’s Central Business District, Bukit Jalil and Cyberjaya, offer customers the ability to design highly customised configurations to meet any requirement.
Malaysia is set to continue its rise with significant infrastructure and information technology investments, partly driven by increased digitalisation and the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing and AI. This high-tech growth is aided by the country’s dense network connectivity, available and scale power, multiple port cities, and connections to 22 submarine cables that provide low-latency access to other countries across the globe.
Structure Research, Head of Research, Jabez Tan, says, “The Malaysia market is attractive because of its proximity to the Singapore connectivity ecosystem. In addition, the ability to access the densely aggregated set of submarine cables will allow companies across Malaysia to connect to the rest of the APAC region from a single location. Being in such proximity eliminates performance degradation for a large cross-section of the workloads today.”
Malaysia data centre details:
- Kuala Lumpur Central Business District: Marked by an excellent central location, the data centre will be built within the downtown business district of Malaysia’s modern capital, Kuala Lumpur. Offering 19MW IT Load capacity, this facility will provide customers ample opportunity for customised, build-to-suit configurations and highly proximate, low latency solutions to the capital city.
- Bukit Jalil: As a prosperous suburb of greater Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil is home to several educational, technological, and medical institutions. With nearly 70MWs IT Load capacity, this EdgeConneX site is a greenfield build in the MRANTI technology park, offering ample power to address hyperscale and large-scale cloud or AI deployments.
- Cyberjaya: Located in a region focused on research and development in knowledge-based industries, Cyberjaya is home to several high-tech science parks near Malaysia’s government seat. The EdgeConneX data centre campus will have over 200MWs of capacity and consist of nine buildings spread over 30ac, providing the scalable capacity and power to meet a whole array of customer requirements in the future.