EdgeConneX has announced its entrance into the Malaysian market with plans to build highly proximate and high-power data centres that will deliver nearly 300MWs of capacity combined. Located in critical locations across Malaysia, the new data centres in Kuala Lumpur’s Central Business District, Bukit Jalil and Cyberjaya, offer customers the ability to design highly customised configurations to meet any requirement.

Malaysia is set to continue its rise with significant infrastructure and information technology investments, partly driven by increased digitalisation and the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing and AI. This high-tech growth is aided by the country’s dense network connectivity, available and scale power, multiple port cities, and connections to 22 submarine cables that provide low-latency access to other countries across the globe.

Structure Research, Head of Research, Jabez Tan, says, “The Malaysia market is attractive because of its proximity to the Singapore connectivity ecosystem. In addition, the ability to access the densely aggregated set of submarine cables will allow companies across Malaysia to connect to the rest of the APAC region from a single location. Being in such proximity eliminates performance degradation for a large cross-section of the workloads today.”

Malaysia data centre details: