The rise of AI, cloud computing, virtualisation and the energy transition has heightened the critical need for data centre operators to effectively manage technology assets and resource consumption.

Eaton has announced that it is helping these operators accelerate digital transformation with its new portfolio of digital solutions designed to further increase uptime, optimise performance and enhance sustainability. The platform, part of Eaton’s Brightlayer Data Centers suite, is the first in the industry to unite asset management, IT and operational technology (OT) device monitoring, power quality metrics and advanced electrical supervision in a single, native application.

Data centre operators are realising new opportunities to use data to become more sustainable amid internal and external pressure to reduce carbon footprints. A full 40% of data centre operators are seeking to leverage digitalisation to lower their overall energy costs, while more than a third see opportunities to reduce waste such as heat or materials, according to a research report commissioned by Eaton and developed by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Additionally, when it comes to reporting sustainability metrics, 46% of operators are using or plan to use digital technology to track performance relative to their sustainability goals.

The suite provides a single application to manage, monitor and control critical site power management assets. These include uninterruptible power supplies (UPS’), power distribution units (PDUs), switchgear, generators, cooling equipment, battery storage, solar equipment and more. The platform offers three solutions that can be used alone or together based on customer needs: