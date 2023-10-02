The Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) has announced that Steph MacLeod, Director and co-owner of Kaizo, has been appointed to the board.

Steph will play a pivotal role in supporting the rest of the board in shaping the future of cloud computing and driving CIF’s mission to provide thought leadership, best practices, and advocacy for organisations embracing cloud technologies.

With her strong track record in communicating innovation within the technology sector, Steph is set to focus on amplifying CIF’s initiatives and the membership’s vast intellectual capital, to address the range of challenges and opportunities today’s market presents – from emerging technology and macro-economic forces through to skills and diversity.

Steph brings nearly 30 years of communications consultancy experience to the table having represented a range of leading technology brands from HP and Apple to Tata Consultancy Services and NetSuite. Kaizo’s current technology portfolio includes brands such as BlackLine Expereo, ExpressVPN, Freshworks, Sharp, SnapLogic and Stack Overflow. Her work includes the development of global thought leadership campaigns, content and communications strategies.

Commenting on her appointment, Steph says, “I am truly honoured to join the Cloud Industry Forum as Director. Cloud technologies have revolutionised the way businesses operate, and I am excited to play a role in CIF’s efforts in promoting the benefits and opportunities inherent in further and advanced adoption. I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to talk about the issues that are most critical to the industry both today and in the future.”

Kaizo has also become a member of CIF as Steph commences her role.