Digital Realty has announced the continued momentum of ServiceFabric – its service orchestration platform that seamlessly interconnects workflow participants, applications, clouds and ecosystems on PlatformDIGITAL – its global data centre platform.

Following the recent introduction of Service Directory, a central marketplace that allows Digital Realty partners to highlight their offerings, over 70 members have joined the directory and listed more than 100 services, including secure and direct connections to over 200 global cloud on-ramps, creating a vibrant ecosystem for seamless interconnection and collaboration.

Service Directory is a core component of the ServiceFabric product family that underpins the organisation’s vision for interconnecting global data communities on PlatformDIGITAL and enabling customers to tackle the challenges of data gravity head-on.

Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty, says, “ServiceFabric is redefining the way customers and partners interact with our global data centre platform. By fostering an open and collaborative environment, we’re empowering businesses to build and orchestrate their ideal solutions with unparalleled ease and efficiency.”

The need for an open interconnection and orchestration platform is critical as an enabler for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute (HPC), especially as enterprises increasingly deploy private AI applications, which rely on the low latency, private exchange of data between many members of an ecosystem. PlatformDIGITAL was chosen to be the home of many ground-breaking AI and HPC workloads and ServiceFabric was designed with the needs of cutting-edge applications in mind.

A key differentiator is Service Directory’s ‘click-to-connect’ capability, which allows customers to orchestrate and automate on-demand connections to the services they need, significantly streamlining workflows and removing manual configuration steps.

With ‘click-to-connect’, users can: