Bulk Data Centers has announced that construction of a new 42MW data centre facility has commenced and is scheduled for completion this year.

“The rapid growth in occupancy at the N01 data centre campus underscores the undeniable demand for highly scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions. The success of our strategic approach is reflected in the trust from our owners and partners, which will help us to build data centres of the future that meet the demands of our growing customer base,” says Gisle M. Eckhoff, Executive Vice President, Bulk Data Centers at Bulk Infrastructure.

The new facility will offer 42MW of IT space, designed to accommodate the latest generation of high-density GPU and CPU infrastructure. It will include air cooling and direct liquid cooling capabilities of up to 100kW+ per rack.

This is on the back of the successful launch of a 12MW data centre facility at the N01 data centre campus, which was ready for service in 2023 and is now fully contracted due to high demand.

Scaling with focus on low-cost and sustainability

The new 42MW facility will be constructed at the 300-hectare site and connect to the existing 125MVA dual onsite substations. Bulk will also undertake the preparation of an additional 300,000sqm to facilitate future expansion of the data centre facilities.

As part of the longer-term scaling at the N01 data centre campus, Bulk is working jointly with regional and national grid companies to add 300MW of additional, redundant power capacity that allows for continued large scale data centre expansion, both for hyperscale and colocation facilities.