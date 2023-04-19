DCI Data Centres (DCI) has announced the completion of the first of two new cloud data centres in Auckland as it continues its expansion across New Zealand.

AKL01 was completed on time and on budget and is part of a broader New Zealand strategy, which includes a second site in Albany, to present a total of over 50MW of critical technical infrastructure to the New Zealand market.

Commenting on the completion, DCI’s head of its Australian and New Zealand business Malcolm Roe says that DCI is committed to a major investment programme focusing on cloud data infrastructure to serve the ever-increasing need to securely access and store data.

Malcolm adds, “It is fantastic to have delivered our first data centre in New Zealand, which will address a critical capacity gap in the market and support the growth of the digital economy.”

AKL01 has been built to the highest physical and virtual security and compliance credentials to manage multi-national cloud, highly classified government, and defence workloads.

Group Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Toh says, “AKL01 has been designed to support New Zealand’s data sovereignty, cloud adoption and digital skills development. We expect to collectively bring over NZ $600 million to the Auckland region, with a combined economic value exceeding NZ $1.4 billion over the life of the projects.”

Each data centre will create more than 150 jobs during construction, and approximately 250 ongoing full-time equivalent jobs in supporting information and communications technology (ICT) industries once the site is operational.

DCI intends to run its facilities in New Zealand from 100% renewable sources, and to set industry-leading benchmarks for water and energy efficiency, as it continues its expansion in New Zealand.

Udhay Mathialagan, CEO of Brookfield’s Global Data Centre Platform and Chair of DCI, adds, “The launch of this high-specification data centre is another milestone in Brookfield’s ongoing efforts to enhance New Zealand’s digital infrastructure. Through our portfolio companies including DCI we are delivering timely and highly secure data centres and fibre networks that are becoming an integral fabric of global cloud players operations in New Zealand.”