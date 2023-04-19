Effective cooling is an essential aspect to consider when it comes to computing systems and electronic applications. Because of the progress and evolution in computing components, their increased power output results in higher heat generation, leading to diminished performance and even hardware malfunctions. To tackle these challenges, Arteco has launched the innovative ‘Zitrec EC’ range of heat transfer fluids designed for electronics and data centre cooling.

The new Zitrec EC range of direct-to-chip coolants ensure optimal performance and maximum efficiency, precisely where it is needed most, enabling components to operate at higher speeds without the risk of overheating. Thanks to enhanced energy efficiency, better Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) is achieved. Its advanced features offer long-lasting corrosion protection and cooling capabilities that promote a longer equipment lifespan and reduced downtime.

The Zitrec EC range simplifies electronic hardware maintenance and can lower the overall cost and complexity of the system.

“With our vision to cool the systems of our ever-warming planet, we have been a leading provider of coolant technologies for over 25 years. R&D being one of the company’s key pillars, it has been bringing advanced coolant solutions that aim to tackle challenges of ever-evolving technological landscape.” says Alexandre Moireau, General Manager Arteco.

Arteco’s commitment to sustainability and innovation continues to drive the development of new technologies that have a lasting impact on the planet and the industry. The Zitrec EC range is another significant step towards achieving this vision. This new product portfolio will be showcased at the OCP regional summit in Prague on 19-20 April.