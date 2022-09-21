DataCentres Ireland, 16-17 November, Dublin – brings the data centre sector together.

Ireland has a long history within the European Data Centre community…having positioned itself as the country of choice for data centre owners and operators. Ireland’s success in attracting data centres has seen the sector grow over the last 20 years, to the point that it is now host to the second largest collection of data centre capacity in Europe after the UK.

Given the size of the country and density of data centres capacity, (which currently stands at 1070MW operational, with a further 1300MW with planning permission already granted), Ireland is at the forefront of addressing the needs and challenges which are affecting data centre communities both locally and internationally. These include:

Continuity of Supply

Sustainability

Micro-Grids and Grid Flexibility

Standby Generation

Decarbonisation

Green Energy

Hydrogen for Data Centres

The Circular Economy

Remote Monitoring

Cooling and Heat Reuse

Safety and Security

Data Centres assisting Ireland in the adoption of Renewables

DataCentres Ireland consists of a world renowned multi-streamed conference programme featuring leading local and international speakers and industry leaders, integrated into the largest gathering of data centre infrastructure suppliers and service providers making this a must attend for all involved in data centres and other mission critical environments.

DataCentres Ireland – The Exhibition

This year’s exhibition features over 120 suppliers and solution providers, making it the largest event of its kind in the country. Click here to see the list of exhibitors

DataCentres Ireland – The Conference

To facilitate and further the discussion and the dissemination of new ideas and information…the organisers are delighted to announce the introduction of a third Conference Stream into DataCentres Ireland.

The Conference Programme will be announced shortly and features over 70 industry leaders and experts from across the Data Centre Sector.

New for 2022– CPD Accredited Workshops

Working with our exhibitors, DataCentres Ireland is pleased to announce the introduction of CPD Accredited workshops.

These workshops will be delivered by exhibiting companies, to give engineers and those challenged with various aspects involved in the maintenance and delivery of data centres, practical information on the latest in new technology and best practice that can assist them…whilst securing CPD Credits.

The workshop programme will be released on 28 September together with the registration page for these workshops.

Attendance to all aspects of DataCentres Ireland is free, simply go online and register through the website.

Click here to Register for the event

Want to find out more about participating in the exhibition – simply click here to find out more

Alternatively contact the DataCentres team on +44 (0) 1892 779992 / email datacentres@stepex.com.