Evolution Data Centres (EDC) has entered into a programmatic joint venture with affiliates of Warburg Pincus (WP) for the development of sustainable hyper-scale data centres in the fast-growing cloud markets within Southeast Asia. As part of the venture, WP will be committing capital from its maiden asset-level Asia real estate fund, which successfully closed with committed capital of $2.8 billion in late 2021.

EDC was founded by a team of executives with over 25 years of experience in the Asian Data Centre market and an extensive track record, having deployed more than 640MW of capacity and led more than $1bn of digital infrastructure transactions in the region. Evolution was established to address two key challenges: the lack of quality and scale of data centre capacity in emerging Asian markets, and the critical need for sustainable infrastructure in the region.

Darren Webb, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EDC says, “I am delighted to announce our new partnership with Warburg Pincus. It is great to have the backing of such a credible investor who shares our passion for building and operating hyper-scale, sustainable data centres across multiple high-growth markets in Southeast Asia. This funding will help us realise our vision of being the leading sustainable data centre provider in the region.”

“Warburg Pincus has an outstanding track record of investing in Asia real estate and digital infrastructure. We look forward to drawing on their wealth of experience in undertaking large-scale capital expenditure programs in the region as we embark on our next stage of growth.” comments Ed Martin-Sperry, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of EDC.

