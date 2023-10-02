Nlyte Software has announced the release of its Data Centre Sustainability Compliance Reporting solution, an all-in-one platform with a dashboard for sustainability scores and a reporting framework with calculations and metrics to streamline environmental compliance reporting.

Nlyte’s solution includes the Data Centre Sustainability Dashboard, featuring real-time insights into metrics including energy consumption, PUE, total carbon dioxide, carbon usage effectiveness, water usage effectiveness, cooling efficiency, average delta temperature and underutilised servers. Its new integrated reporting tools use these critical measurements to deliver a proprietary Data Center Sustainability Index (DCSI) composite score.

The DCSI score provides an overview of a data centre’s sustainability performance to track and assess metrics effortlessly. DCSI is calculated by comparing the data centre’s performance to industry defined sustainability benchmarks.

As the regulatory landscape evolves with greater emphasis on sustainability, data centre operators face navigating multiple emerging reporting frameworks, including the EU Energy Efficiency Directive, Singapore’s Data Centre Energy Efficiency Scheme, Australia’s National Built Environment Rating System and US’ Title 24 and the SEC’s proposed rule on climate-related disclosures.

The compliance reporting framework provided by Nlyte’s solution equips organisations with the calculations, metrics and trends necessary to support compliance reporting and sustainability assessments mandated by emerging legislation. By leveraging this innovative solution, data centre operators can streamline their reporting processes and focus on meaningful sustainability improvements.