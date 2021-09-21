According to a recent study from market research firm Graphical Research, the global data centre power market size is set to register a significant growth during the forecast timeframe. With the proliferation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), 5G, and cloud, the demand for data centre power is likely to augment through the next five years. These advanced technologies are expected to be integrated into the systems used by manufacturing companies leading to a growing pressure on the IT infrastructure.

The next-generation IT infrastructure is likely to adopt advanced power supply solutions that cope with these pressures. A growing inclination toward customized services is marking a new trend in the market, owing to which, service providers have been catering to the individual demands of the end-users.

The global data centre demand has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, with tremendous consumption of networks due to work from home requirements and higher viewership of OTT platforms. The following top seven trends are expected to accelerate global data centre power market outlook through 2026:

Emphasis toward cutting down energy consumption in America

Data centres consume more than 416 terawatts of power annually, which represents nearly 3% of the total electricity generated on a global scale. As per the Energy Technologies Area or ETA, more than 73 billion kWh were consumed by the U.S. during 2020.

This has brought into focus the need to minimize energy consumption across the region, generating demand for advanced solutions across data centre power market in North America. Power management in data centres can be achieved through improvement of the flow of power distribution across ventilation systems, environmental control, UPS systems, and lighting.

Spiraling demand for OTT services across Canada and the U.S.

The North America data centre power industry forecast is registering a high growth owing to the rising number of intelligent power managing solutions in the region. The popularity of OTT services across the US and Canada has been soaring since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, with soaring subscriptions across platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, and Netflix.

Additionally, data-intensive businesses have been seeking to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and the PUE ratio, at the same time boosting power efficiency. With this aim in view, several industry participants have been developing smart UPS, intelligent PDUs, as well as battery monitoring equipment.

Digitalization across North America healthcare industry

The data centre power market applications in North America are segmented into healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI, government, manufacturing, energy, and colocation end-users. Of these, the healthcare industry has been exhibiting a key impact on the market, with higher need for data centre services.

By 2026, the healthcare application segment will see considerable revenue generation, thanks to the growing utilization of digital data and higher emphasis on government standards. Government mandates, including the HIPAA standards, are being enforced in a more stringent manner to ensure higher productivity and efficiency of the healthcare industry.

Extensive adoption across European cabling infrastructure

The cabling infrastructure in European countries is slated for a strong growth through the forecast timeline owing to the growing demand for reliable and effective equipment across data centres in the region. Cable management products and solutions are extensively utilized due to their simple, modular designs, and ease of installation. Leading manufacturers in Europe data centre power market are providing advanced cable management solutions with improved scalability, flexibility, and intelligence.

Growing requirement across Europe’s hyperscale data centers

Owing to the growing integration of advanced power storage devices across hyperscale data centres, the data centre power industry share from the UPS segment accounted for a major portion of the total revenue share during 2019. Cloud service providers have particularly been expanding their presence throughout the region by developing mega data centres.

For example, during September 2020, Google LLC announced its plan to invest more than $3.3 billion towards the expansion of its data centre footprint in Europe over the span of the next two years. Since hyperscale data centres involve the integration of a host of storage devices and servers, they require an uninterrupted power supply for ensuring continuous transmission and processing of data.

Growing demand for online banking across Asia

Asia Pacific has been witnessing a thriving BFSI sector seeking digital technologies, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Contactless payments, POS terminals, mobile wallets, and online banking in general are growing increasingly popular since last few years.

For instance, in Japan, more than 24 million individuals utilized their smartphones at POS terminals to make payments during 2019. The rising concerns over data centre downtime is fuelling Asia Pacific data centre power market forecast.

Increased internet penetration across APAC

The demand for seamless online video streaming has been escalating synchronously with the expanding internet penetration across Asian countries. The high data consumption rate by Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Netflix users will translate to the focus toward the development of a robust data centre infrastructure. The rapid adoption of 5G, IoT, AI, cloud computing, and other latest technologies across numerous data centre construction projects is likely to power APAC data centre power market forecast.