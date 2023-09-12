CyrusOne has announced plans for its seventh data centre campus in Frankfurt, named FRA7, located on a 63,000m2 plot at FRANKFURT WESTSIDE – a 73ha commercial and industrial mixed-use regeneration project managed by BEOS AG and Swiss Life Asset Managers, Deutschland.

This latest news from CyrusOne follows a competitive selection process in which it was the favoured partner to deliver a data centre scheme that prioritises sustainability, provides re-used waste heat to the WESTSIDE campus, and is aligned to BEOS’ commitment to create spaces that support creativity, innovation, progress and productivity. Its partnership with BEOS and Swiss Life Asset Managers marks an important step in the company’s ongoing commitment to European expansion and a sustainable future.

Starting with a total capacity of 81MW delivered across nine data halls in two buildings, the facility will benefit from its highly efficient data centre design to achieve a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ certification as a minimum and deliver an annualised PUE of <1.3, in advance of European energy efficiency directive targets for 2030. It will also fall in line with the anticipated energy efficiency targets proposed by German legislation.

Innovative waste heat re-use methods will be deployed within both buildings with a potential 40MW of waste heat delivered to the campus heating network when at full capacity.

The facility will be powered by renewable energy, as has CyrusOne’s entire operational portfolio in Europe since June 2021. In addition, specific practices are being implemented throughout the design and construction phase to source sustainable materials and lower CO 2 emissions.

Dedicated biodiversity initiatives will be prioritised, with ecological landscaping to increase biodiversity and provide habitats for wildlife, the provision of 5,500m2 of open green space, and the planting of over 60 trees. Over 1,800m2 of the facility walls and roofs will be ‘green’, not only creating an aesthetically pleasing outlook for the local community but also improving air quality by filtering pollutants, reducing noise, supporting thermo-regulation, and increasing the buildings’ energy efficiency.

Demolition and site clearance is already underway and will be complete by Q1 2024. Construction will commence in Q3 2024, with the capacity delivered by Q2 2026.

“Frankfurt is an incredibly important location for CyrusOne in Europe with 60MW IT capacity across four operational data centres and another 126MW under development. It is a real milestone to be planning our seventh facility in the city, and our biggest development to date in Frankfurt,” explains Andreas Paduch, Area Vice President, European Sales at CyrusOne.

“We are thrilled to have BEOS, an experienced and innovative local organisation, as a key partner for this build at FRANKFURT WESTSIDE and this is the start of a longstanding partnership with this team. It’s fantastic to work with a company so aligned with us on sustainability and biodiversity goals as we move forward on the project together.”