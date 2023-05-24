Supermicro continues to expand its data centre offering with liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX H100 rack scale solutions. Advanced liquid cooling technologies reduce the lead times for a complete installation, increase performance, and result in lower operating expenses while significantly reducing the PUE of data centres. Savings for a data centre are estimated to be 40% for power when using Supermicro liquid cooling solutions when compared to an air-cooled data centre. In addition, up to 86% reduction in direct cooling costs compared to existing data centres may be realised.

“Supermicro continues to lead the industry supporting the demanding needs of AI workloads and modern data centres worldwide,” says Charles Liang, President, and CEO of Supermicro. “Our innovative GPU servers that use our liquid cooling technology significantly lower the power requirements of data centres. With the amount of power required to enable today’s rapidly evolving large scale AI models, optimising TCO and the Total Cost to Environment (TCE) is crucial to data centre operators. We have proven expertise in designing and building entire racks of high-performance servers. These GPU systems are designed from the ground up for rack scale integration with liquid cooling to provide superior performance, efficiency, and ease of deployments, allowing us to meet our customers’ requirements with a short lead time.”

AI-optimised racks with the latest Supermicro product families, including the Intel and AMD server product lines, can be quickly delivered from standard engineering templates or easily customised based on the user’s unique requirements. Supermicro continues to offer the industry’s broadest product line with the highest-performing servers and storage systems to tackle complex compute-intensive projects. Rack scale integrated solutions give customers the confidence and ability to plug the racks in, connect to the network and become more productive sooner than managing the technology themselves.

The top-of-the-line liquid cooled GPU server contains dual Intel or AMD CPUs and eight or four interconnected NVIDIA HGX H100 Tensor Core GPUs. Using liquid cooling reduces the power consumption of data centres by up to 40%, resulting in lower operating costs. In addition, both systems significantly surpass the previous generation of NVIDIA HGX GPU equipped systems, providing up to 30 times the performance and efficiency of today’s large transformer models, with faster GPU-GPU interconnect speed and PCIe 5.0 based networking and storage.

Supermicro’s liquid cooling rack level solution includes a Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) that provides up to 80kW of direct-to-chip (D2C) cooling for today’s highest TDP CPUs and GPUs for a wide range of Supermicro servers. The redundant and hot-swappable power supply and liquid cooling pumps ensure that the servers will be continuously cooled, even with a power supply or pump failure. The leak-proof connectors give customers the added confidence of uninterrupted liquid cooling for all systems.

Rack scale design and integration has become a critical service for systems suppliers. As AI and HPC have become an increasingly critical technology within organisations, configurations from the server level to the entire data centre must be optimised and configured for maximum performance. The Supermicro system and rack scale experts work closely with customers to explore the requirements and have the knowledge and manufacturing abilities to deliver significant numbers of racks to customers worldwide.