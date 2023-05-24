Colt Technology Services has announced a collaboration with Venari Security. The partnership will give organisations deeper visibility into their encrypted network traffic, improving security and helping them to stay on top of complex regulatory requirements.

The collaboration will see Colt integrate VigilanceAI, Venari Security’s Encrypted Traffic Analysis (ETA) platform, into its existing service offering. The platform provides insight and visibility into how encryption is actively used across the enterprise, including cloud, regulated and third-party environments, allowing Colt customers to maintain strong encryption standards while supporting data privacy in transit. By providing this validation and visibility, Colt’s customers can reduce their risk exposure and potential attack surface.

Mirko Voltolini, VP Innovation, Colt Technology, says, “At Colt, we look for innovative technologies to help solve our customers’ real business challenges. Venari Security’s solution enables businesses to measure, monitor, and ensure compliance with encrypted communications. Regulated industries and global organisations face significant challenges meeting country-specific and regulatory obligations. In recent years we have seen a significant change in regulatory and privacy laws requiring data to be encrypted in transit. Venari Security’s VigilanceAI platform enables Colt to help our customers solve in a truly innovative way the challenge associated with encrypted communications.”

Hiten Mistry, Chief Revenue Officer, Venari Security, says, “We are delighted to partner with such a prominent innovative network and technology operator. With Colt’s footprint across capital markets and enterprise organisations, we are genuinely excited about this partnership. Our platform enables organisations to understand their encrypted communications, highlight risks and ensure that customers meet their privacy and regulatory obligations regarding encryption. Organisations face the potential of significant financial penalties and reputational damage by not adhering to privacy and regulatory compliance. Additionally, with the rise of quantum computing, organisations need to gain visibility of their encrypted communications to deliver a plan for a post-quantum era.”

74% of organisations have reported one or more cyber security incidents in the last 12 months, according to Forrester’s April, 2023 ‘Top Cybersecurity Threats in 2023’ report.

The VigilanceAI platform consists of two solutions, V-Comply and V-Detect. Colt will be integrating both solutions into its offering, enabling it to provide a thorough TLS attack surface review as part of the routine security hygiene service it offers its customers.

The collaboration is the latest to be announced as part of Colt’s ongoing digital transformation programme, focused on enhancing, simplifying and automating systems and processes which directly address customers’ business challenges, to boost Colt’s customer experience.