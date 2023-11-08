LiquidStack has announced its new single-phase liquid cooling solution. The announcement marks the first step in the company’s planned expansion of its DataTank product portfolio to offer a comprehensive range of advanced liquid cooling solutions. LiquidStack’s new single-phase liquid cooling solution provides data centres with a powerful and economical option to shift from air cooling to energy-efficient and sustainable immersion cooling.

The product was unveiled by LiquidStack, CEO, Joe Capes, during a presentation at DCD Connect Virginia, and will be available for quotation and pre-order on 1 December, 2023. The final product name and additional product details will be announced on that date.

“LiquidStack is unwavering in its ambition to support the future of AI and other high compute processing,” says Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack. “Since LiquidStack’s launch, our mission has always been to become a full service provider of the most advanced liquid cooling solutions in the market, and our new single-phase offering is a key step toward completing our liquid cooling technology stack.”

LiquidStack’s single-phase liquid cooling technology delivers industry-leading efficiency and performs better than W32 thermal guidelines set forth by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers at >2.8kW/U, making it suitable for AI. Its advanced flow technology and flow dynamics significantly improve heat transfer, resulting in a higher performance of >110kW with W32 water.

The solution offers superior efficiency compared to other leading single-phase liquid immersion products, which deliver less than 100kW per full size tank at similar conditions. In addition, it uses non-hazardous dielectric fluids and will be available at pricing of assured value, ensuring favourable total cost of ownership (TCO). Additional features and benefits include: